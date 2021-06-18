Jimmy Fallon Busted for Two-Timing New York’s Hockey Teams: ‘Fans Don’t Forget’

Maybe it’s an accepted practice in other parts of the country, but in New York, you’re not supposed to cheat on a pro sports team.

With two teams each from the NHL, MLB, NFL and NBA in the metropolitan area, pick your team and stick with it. Jimmy Fallon was caught red-handed doing the exact opposite Thursday night.

Sitting next to the Karate Kid at the Nassau Coliseum, Fallon was seen rooting hard for the hometown New York Islanders. The Tonight Show host was even on the jumbotron, rallying Islanders fans during the team’s failed attempt at coming back against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

One problem, “fans don’t forget.” Fallon has been similarly spotted at Madison Square Garden rooting for the New York Rangers. Sports rivalries don’t get much more intense than the one between the Islanders and Rangers. You can’t root for both. You especially can’t be famous and root for both, unless you’re trying to shed credibility as a New Yorker.

The game was aired on USA Network, its parent company, NBC, also happens to be the home for The Tonight Show, but good luck using that excuse with hockey fans.

Jimmy Fallon is here. I couldn’t get a photo of him on the Jumbotron so I’ll just use this older image of him at a New York game. pic.twitter.com/LBbIkMkgg2 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 18, 2021

Jimmy Fallon has officially lost his NYR fan card. He is no longer welcome in MSG — Saps (@mikeysaps311) June 18, 2021

Jimmy just wants to see New York teams have fun pic.twitter.com/vKF0xLh22b — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 18, 2021

jimmy kimmel needs to have jimmy fallon on mean tweets after this 😂 https://t.co/2Q7WrQuUYl — Michelle Ioannou (@mnioannou) June 18, 2021

Never watching Fever Pitch again https://t.co/eP9RSzixZE — Glenny Balls (@Glenny_balls) June 18, 2021

Jimmy Fallon with the Rangers and Islanders pic.twitter.com/ZsxiiKxqrE — Andrew (@based_shesty) June 18, 2021

Jimmy wouldn’t know and #isles player if he tripped over one. https://t.co/sdW6q8NMYU — Lou Pellegrino (@Lou_Pellegrino) June 18, 2021

