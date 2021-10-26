Jimmy Kimmel Roasts ‘White Power Santa Claus’ and Anti-Vaxxer Mob for Terrorizing Brooklyn Nets Security

Jimmy Kimmel roasted a mob of anti-vaxxers for marching to the Brooklyn Nets home opener in support of Kyrie Irving, terrorizing security guards “who had nothing to do with this at all.”

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Nets welcomed fans to their season home opener with championship aspirations. Hoping to watch a large crowd of Nets fans parade into the Barclays Center, the franchise first had to endure a mob of angry anti-vaxxers attempting to break down barricades and doors to the arena.

“They’re saying they haven’t seen a mob like this in Brooklyn since they introduced the Cronut. And the signs were almost as nutty as the people carrying them,” Kimmel while displaying a person with a long white beard holding a ‘Stand with Kyrie’ sign.

“You know you’re on the wrong side when White Power Santa Claus is backing you,” the late-night host added.

Kimmel also cited Irving’s history as a conspiracy theorist, with the NBA All-Star previously exposing himself as a flat-earther. In recent months, Irving has reportedly bought into another conspiracy, following and liking Instagram posts claiming the vaccine is part of a master plan of satan to control the Black community. Irving has not addressed these wild rumors.

Whatever Irving’s reasons are for avoiding the vaccine, it’s keeping him at a two-arms distance from the Nets and their facilities. New York City mandates prevent Irving from entering the Barclays Center without getting jabbed and the Nets have decided against using the All-Star as a part-time player for road contests.

To rectify the problem, the late-night host suggested allowing Irving to play while wearing a fully enclosed Hazmat mask. “Nike can make a lot of money selling those!” Kimmel said, in a not so far-fetched joke.

