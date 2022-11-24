‘JINX OF THE CENTURY!’ Watch CBS’ Jim Nantz Put an Epic Whammy on Detroit Kicker By Mentioning His Perfect Streak Right Before He Blew a 29-Yard Gimme
Jim Nantz knew exactly what he was doing. And he did it anyway.
In the third quarter of the Detroit Lions-Buffalo Bills game Thursday, the CBS play-by-play announcer set up a 29-yard field goal try by Lions kicker Michael Badgley.
“Do not talk to me about an announcer’s jinx,” Nantz said. “Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year.”
Yes, Badgley — prior to his third quarter attempt on Thursday — had been perfect on the season. He’d gone 10-for-10 on field goals, and 12-for-12 on extra points. And here, he was faced with just a 29-yarder — an already simple kick made even easier by the fact that it was indoors, meaning he wouldn’t have to deal with any wind. It’s a roughly 98 percent kick — as NFL kickers have gone a combined 134-for-137 on field goals of less than 30 yards.
So surely Badgley would knock it through, right?
Right?
Somehow, Badgley badly yanked the kick, and it sailed wide left.
“Oh no!” Nantz said, as the ball was in the air and it became clear Badgley was going to miss. He recoiled at the whammy he’d just put on the unsuspecting kicker.
“Lion fans, I apologize,” said Nantz’s partner, Tony Romo.
Football twitter jumped on the CBS announcer for the faux pas:
