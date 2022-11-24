‘JINX OF THE CENTURY!’ Watch CBS’ Jim Nantz Put an Epic Whammy on Detroit Kicker By Mentioning His Perfect Streak Right Before He Blew a 29-Yard Gimme

Jim Nantz knew exactly what he was doing. And he did it anyway.

In the third quarter of the Detroit Lions-Buffalo Bills game Thursday, the CBS play-by-play announcer set up a 29-yard field goal try by Lions kicker Michael Badgley.

“Do not talk to me about an announcer’s jinx,” Nantz said. “Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year.”

Yes, Badgley — prior to his third quarter attempt on Thursday — had been perfect on the season. He’d gone 10-for-10 on field goals, and 12-for-12 on extra points. And here, he was faced with just a 29-yarder — an already simple kick made even easier by the fact that it was indoors, meaning he wouldn’t have to deal with any wind. It’s a roughly 98 percent kick — as NFL kickers have gone a combined 134-for-137 on field goals of less than 30 yards.

So surely Badgley would knock it through, right?

Right?

Somehow, Badgley badly yanked the kick, and it sailed wide left.

“Oh no!” Nantz said, as the ball was in the air and it became clear Badgley was going to miss. He recoiled at the whammy he’d just put on the unsuspecting kicker.

“Lion fans, I apologize,” said Nantz’s partner, Tony Romo.

Football twitter jumped on the CBS announcer for the faux pas:

Jim Nantz just had the biggest announcer jinx of all time — Hunter (@HunterHodies) November 24, 2022

I just witnessed the greatest moment in football announcing history. Jim Nantz specifically says “don’t talk to me about the announcer’s jinx, but (DET K) Michael Badgley hasn’t missed a kick all year.” Then he missed it. — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) November 24, 2022

It’s 100% Jim Nantz fault. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) November 24, 2022

“Do not talk about an announcer’s jinx. Michael Badgley has not missed a field goal this season.” We all knew that was coming. Thanks Jim Nantz — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) November 24, 2022

JIM NANTZ WITH THE JINX OF THE CENTURY — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 24, 2022

Watch above, via CBS.

