JJ Reddick Confronts Kevin Durant on Doing Media at Height of NBA Stardom: ‘Why The F*ck Do You Have a Podcast?’

JJ Reddick confronted Kevin Durant about the star’s venture into podcasting during a recent interview.

During an episode of The Old Man and the Three, which aired April 6, Reddick talked about his own podcast saying “I actually didn’t really start the podcast because I was like ‘I’m going to have a career in media’. I started it ’cause I was curious if I could do something besides basketball.”

“I don’t know if my life is going to be in media,” Riddick said. “I’m just open to things and I like what I’m doing right now. When I was playing I had the greatest job in the world. It was my dream to play in the NBA and then this has just been fun. It’s been rewarding and I like doing it.”

He paused for a moment before turning the attention to Durant who was sitting in as a guest during the episode. “I’m going to ask him, like why the fuck do you have a podcast? You’re Kevin Durant, bro!”

Durant replied, “like I said I just like talking about the game. I just like talking to be honest. Just like you man, shit. You got so much knowledge and info you wouldn’t mind just sharing it. It’s simple.”

“This really is what the meat is when we can really talk hoops with like — there’s no commercial breaks here man,” Riddick said. “It’s just a conversation about basketball, memories, stories, whatever, connections.”

“Kevin and I were never teammates but there’s a mutual respect there,” Riddick concluded.

Listen above via The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter.

