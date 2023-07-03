Joe Rogan Claims ‘Forced Compliance’ of Trans Athletes Is ‘F*cking Up Women’s Sports’

Joe Rogan called the ongoing movement toward acceptance of transgender people “forced compliance” on a recent episode of the The Joe Rogan Experience.

Joined by rapper and Big3 founder Ice Cube, Rogan first discussed the controversy surrounding Bud Light and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Both were in agreement that the campaign featuring Mulvaney was a mistake, and then the conversation shifted to sports.

“It’s like forced compliance,” Rogan said. “You’re forced to comply with this. And it’s fucking up women’s sports in a huge way. Some organizations are pushing back against that; and some people are pushing back against the organizations that are pushing back against it, which to me is insane. Like if you care at all about biological women, you should be against that.”

Ice Cube then offered a hypothetical situation in which NBA superstar LeBron James retired from the NBA, came out as a transgender woman, and joined the WNBA.

“They wouldn’t be able to stop it if he just decided to say publicly, ‘I identify as a woman,'” Rogan said. “What are they gonna do? They can’t do anything, and then that would be the end.”

Rogan acknowledged that are “different specifications” for trans athletes to compete in women’s sports, such as taking hormone therapy to be considered a woman in the athletic sense. Still, he believes it’s too much effort.

“Just fucking stop,” he said. “There’s a reason why there’s women’s sports, and there’s a reason why there’s men’s sports. You’re not talking about who are and what your truth is. Live your truth.”

