Joe Rogan Defends Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers and Lauds Monoclonal Antibodies: ‘He’s A Smart F*cking Dude’

Amid his longwinded explanation of why he won’t get vaccinated, Aaron Rodgers stated he sought polarizing podcaster Joe Rogan for Covid counsel.

Rodgers has been widely chastised for lying about his vaccination status and spreading “anti-vax bullsh*t,” but Rogan unsurprisingly declared his support for last season’s NFL MVP.

“He’s not vaccine-hesitant because he’s like a conspiracy theorist,” Rogan said on his Tuesday podcast.

During his head-scratching interview with Pat McAfee last week, Rodgers stated he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA Covid vaccines.

Rogan went to the CDC website and read the following, “if you have a had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction – even if it was not severe – to any ingredient in the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine – you should not get either of the currently availably MRNA Covid-19 vaccines.”

“He’s literally following the CDC’s recommendations on their website. He’s not a dummy, he’s a f*cking smart dude,” Rogan told his guest Theo Von.

While Rodgers might be intelligent, his reasons for skipping the jab beyond the allergy were perplexing, such as claiming there was a “witch hunt” to uncover who was unvaccinated. The quarterback went on to cite sterility concerns with the vaccine, ripped its politicization, lauded himself as a “critical thinker” and evoked a Martin Luther King Jr. quote.

Rogan said NFL players who test positive for Covid should just take monoclonal antibodies, which Rodgers already admitted he did.

“Give them the god damn monoclonal antibodies when they get sick,” Rogan said. “And they get better quick and then they have antibodies like you do which makes you more resilient to the virus in the future.”

“I’m going to have the best immunity possible now,” the unvaxxed quarterback said last week.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com