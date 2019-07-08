There was a bit of a weird moment for Morning Joe on Monday when Joe Scarborough shifted away from the U.S. Women’s’ Soccer team and started talking about the Boston Red Sox’s win against the Detroit Tigers.

Mika Brzezinski talked about how the women’s’ team claimed a record 4th World Cup win over the weekend, during which, she noted that chants of “equal pay” reportedly broke out in the stadium during the post-game festivities. As Brzezinski said “I am rooting for them” with their push for equality, Scarborough agreed that it was a “very exciting time,” but then he made a…strange transition to talk about how “the most exciting event yesterday” was the Boston Red Sox’s win.

Jonathan Lemire and Mike Barnicle both started cracking up while Brzezinski dropped a very sarcastic, audible “yeah” off-camera.

“I can’t say it with a straight face” Scarborough said as the panel continued to laugh, and Lemire eventually managed to say “I don’t know that that will be the sporting event from the weekend that we remember.”

Brzezinski continuously groaned throughout the segment, and Scarborough eventually apologized while asking her to move ahead with “more news that you may not want to talk about.”

“You know what, you needed a good laugh,” Brzezinski said dryly.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

