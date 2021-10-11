The sports fan police were out in full force Sunday night in Chicago, prior to the White Sox Game 3 win over the Houston Astros, and actor John Cusack was outed for two-timing the city’s baseball teams.

White Sox Dave (Dave Williams) of Barstool Sports Chicago found Cusack outside of Guaranteed Rate Field and confronted the actor for being a bandwagoner.

“You’re on my banned bandwagon list,” Williams said as Cusack attempted to politely greet him with a fist bump.

BREAKING: @barstoolwsd just confronted actor John Cusack to tell him he’s not allowed to cheer for the White Sox pic.twitter.com/IjTYv79Rxo — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 11, 2021

Cusack has been seen rooting for the Cubs and the White Sox in the past. The actor’s defense is that he made a movie about the White Sox, Eight Men Out, which should allow him to break standard sports fan protocol and root for both franchises.

“I can like whoever I want,” Cusack said. “Who was their first baseman in 1983?”

After telling White Sox Dave the answer, “Mike Squires,” Cusack blasted the Barstool Sports blogger for not knowing the team’s first baseman from ’83. “That means you’re awful,” Cusack said. “It proves your ignorance.”

The argument ended cordially, with a fist bump and agreeing to disagree, but hours later the dispute was rekindled on Twitter.

Banned – really ?

I wanted to make sure you were finished being barbecued –

You silly pathetic little troll

Go back to your moms house and regroup https://t.co/OL0WZyqY8W — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 11, 2021

Funny i was right in your face – and you backed away and cowered like a whiny little boy with your gotcha self phone-

I’ll check you for yr balls next time – but you don’t have any son – meantime u go blow someone else – cause I’m just not into you – https://t.co/c23uAE3XGJ — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 11, 2021

There was a lot of name calling on social media, with Cusack slamming the Barstool blogger, claiming White Sox Dave is the one who should be banned. The actor further fed off of Patricia Arquette’s defense that you can root for whoever you want. Cusack continued his tear down of White Sox Dave, comparing him to Donald Trump Jr, labeling the Barstool talent as a “sweaty belligerent punk” and an “ignorant f*ck.”

There are not two sides / it’s about a sweaty belligerent punk – fuck him – and his gotcha sports feed whatever it is-

I was going to a baseball game / routing for a team I’ve routed for since I was a boy – https://t.co/4k1r4GUYU2 — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 11, 2021

– the POiNT. Is. This dude is a don jr type – an ignorant little fuck – sweating talking shit and trying to use a grown man he doesn’t know for click bait – fuck him https://t.co/usFO2ODNVU — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 11, 2021

Cusack previously made Williams’ “banned White Sox bandwagon list,” a group that includes former President Barack Obama and Dominos Pizza among more than 50 others.

Regardless of how knowledgeable you are about both teams, there are fanbases that just don’t welcome people who flip-flop. Mets-Yankees, Cubs-White Sox, Dodgers-Giants, die hard fans expect everyone to pick a side and stick with it for life. Cusack feels different.

