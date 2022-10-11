John Fetterman’s Campaign Puts Up Billboards in Philly Calling Mehmet Oz a ‘Cowboys Fan’

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman put a pair of billboards up near Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field labeling Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz as a Dallas Cowboys fan — obviously a major sin in the region.

The Cowboys will be in Philadelphia this Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles for a week six match up. Fetterman has slammed Oz over his residency and accused him of being an outsider to the state.

“Dr. Oz is a Cowboys fan,” the billboards say. “Elect a real Pennsylvanian. Vote Fetterman for Senate on Nov. 8th.”

Now that Dr. Oz is running for office, he *acts* like he’s a real Philly sports fan. But we all know he’s really a Cowboys fan 🙄 Our beautiful new billboard at the Linc won’t let you Iggles fans forget it 🏈 pic.twitter.com/CIpe0FdtiG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 11, 2022

The billboard also has a picture of Dr. Oz at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys. Dr. Oz was shown in the picture with a football in hand while jumping toward the goal posts.

“Doing my best to audition for the Cowboys while we have access to their facility during my 15 Minute Physical,” the tweet read.

Doing my best to audition for the Cowboys while we have access to their facility during my 15 Minute Physical pic.twitter.com/phkVOGrq — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 20, 2013

The billboards are expected to remain up until Monday following the game between the Cowboys and Eagles.

“The fact that Oz is willing to sell out his supposed Eagles fandom for clout when he’s in Dallas may be a funny example of his inability to take real positions and hold consistent beliefs, but it’s much more than that,” Brenden McPhillips, Fetterman’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

