Johnny Manziel Claims He Once Went On a ‘$5 Million Bender’ in Explosive Trailer for New Netflix Doc Series

Former college football star Johnny Manziel will be revealing the wilder side of his rise to fame in the newest season of Netflix’s Untold series.

The streaming platform released the first trailer for the upcoming season on Tuesday. Premiering August 1, the four-part event will focus on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, steroids in professional sports, Manziel, and the Florida Gators football team led by Tim Tebow.

The brief glimpses of Manziel’s story already revealed staggering details about his career going back to his playing days at Texas A&M University.

“I thought I played better the harder I partied,” Manziel admitted. “Nineteen-year-old kid, have a hundred grand stuffed under your bed … It was awesome.”

That lifestyle would eventually result in a premature exit from the NFL, however. After playing in just 14 games across two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, Manziel was out of a job. He’s since bounced around in the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of American Football and Fan Controlled Football.

Manziel has also opened up about his battle with depression and Bipolar Disorder.

That culminated in an episode of drinking so extreme, Manziel continued, it set him back millions.

“It was probably a $5 million bender,” he said.

The other Untold stories appear to be just as intriguing, from interviews with the doctors behind the steroid scandal to the “soldier-like” training the Gators went through in an effort to win a national championship.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com