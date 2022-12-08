Jon Heyman Completely Omits His False Report On His Podcast That Aaron Judge Would Sign With The Giants

MLB Network’s insider Jon Heyman did not discuss on his podcast his misreported blunder after he tweeted that free agent Aaron Judge would sign with the San Francisco Giants.

Heyman made news on Tuesday evening when he tweeted that “Arson Judge” would sign with the Giants and leave the New York Yankees. After he realized he had misspelled Aaron’s name, he corrected the tweet. A few minutes after he fixed Judge’s name, he deleted the tweet and retracted his initial report.

“Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun,” Heyman wrote in a tweet that still appears on his timeline.

Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

Early Wednesday morning, Judge reportedly agreed to sign a nine-year contract worth $360 million with the Yankees.

Heyman had his chance to address his mistake on his podcast, The Show, which he hosts with fellow MLB insider Joel Sherman. Heyman passed up the opportunity to set the record straight about what happened and chose not to.

“I never believed that going home was going to be the big lure,” Heyman said about Judge. “But San Francisco is building something good there.”

Heyman, like many others, thought with Judge’s ties to northern California that the Giants had a solid chance to sign the big slugger.

“His parents do live in Linden,” Heyman added. “Obviously, I had heard some buzz the day before, actually, the day that it ended up happening, that there was a decent chance for the Giants, and some people were starting to hear that.”

Co-host Sherman did not bring up Heyman’s blunder as they continued their podcast.

Listen above via The Show.

