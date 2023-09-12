‘Josh Allen Just Ran Into His Own Guy and Fumbled… Weird’: Former QB Mark Sanchez Gets Long-Awaited Vindication for ‘Butt Fumble’

After nearly 11 years of torment from the entire NFL community, retired quarterback Mark Sanchez finally isn’t alone.

Monday night’s game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills had no shortage of headlines. On one end, Jets fans were completely deflated by the injury of star QB Aaron Rodgers, who’s now expected to miss the rest of the season. On the other end, the Jets managed to pull off a storybook ending when undrafted wide receiver Xavier Gipson — one of the stars of the latest season of HBO’s Hard Knocks — won the game by returning a punt for a touchdown in overtime.

The best part of #HardKnocks? Seeing guys like @nyjets rookie WR Xavier Gipson find out they made the team. 🥹 @Gipson22X New #HardKnocks tonight at 10pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/BsNpWFq4OE — NFL (@NFL) September 5, 2023

Aiding in that unlikely finish were four costly turnovers from Bill QB Josh Allen, including a fumble lost after colliding with his own teammate.

This Josh Allen fumble led to a Greg Zuerlein field goal and the first Jets lead on the night. 1:48 left on the clock. Can the Bills win it? #C5MNF pic.twitter.com/NAgN7zFTsL — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 12, 2023

The sight of that play seemed to conjure up memories for Sanchez, who was quick to note that those kinds of fumbles actually aren’t that rare.

“Josh Allen ran into his own guy and fumbled… weird,” Sanchez tweeted with a shrugging emoji.

Josh Allen just ran into his own guy and fumbled… weird 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 12, 2023

Those familiar with Sanchez’s career knew exactly what he was referring to: the infamous “butt fumble.”

On Thanksgiving in 2012, Sanchez — the Jets’ QB at the time — fumbled the ball after running into the backside of his teammate and falling to the ground. The New England Patriots’ defense recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

I thought the Josh Allen fumble looked familiar… pic.twitter.com/4qSzAm4s7l — Stephen M. Brown (@SierraBravo26) September 12, 2023

Sanchez showed promise early on in his career. After being selected by the Jets with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, the QB led the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship appearances in his first two seasons. Unfortunately, he would never reach those heights again the “butt fumble” has become the defining moment of his career for many football fans.

