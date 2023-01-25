Josh Allen Shocked to Learn Bizarre Damar Hamlin Body Double Conspiracy is Blowing Up: ‘There’s Really Mainstream Media Outlets Pushing This?’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was stunned to learn that there is a conspiracy theory floating around the internet that teammate Damar Hamlin has a body double after he collapsed.

On Sunday, Hamlin made his first public appearance at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo after he went into cardiac arrest on the field in early January following a tackle he made on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. CBS cameras showed Hamlin and his family from a suite inside the stadium, but it was tough to see him due to the snow. He was photographed pregame coming out of the Bills locker room with sunglasses and a scarf over his face.

As pointed out by author Mike Rothschild, now there are those speculating Hamlin has a body double.

“The hot new antivax conspiracy theory is that Damar Hamlin secretly died from the vaccine, and the NFL is using a body double to fool fans into thinking he’s alive,” Rothschild wrote in a tweet with screenshots of the wild conspiracy theory.

Allen was a guest on NFL Network host Kyle Brandt‘s podcast, Kyle Brandt’s Basement, and the Bills quarterback was shocked to learn of the conspiracy theory about Hamlin’s body double. Brandt first asked Allen if he believed in specific conspiracy theories, which preempted the podcast host’s comment.

“Newsweek, New York Post, and other outlets are running stories about a Damar Hamlin conspiracy theory in which people are suggesting that he was not at the game on Sunday, and that was some sort of body double conspiracy cover-up, it goes on and on into the tin foil hat territory,” Brandt said.

“Would you like to debunk that conspiracy theory? Or maybe confirm it?” Brandt asked.

“That’s stupid. There’s really mainstream media outlets pushing this?” Allen questioned.

After Brandt told him that other famous people with big followings on social media pushed the conspiracy theory after viewers could not see Hamlin’s face. Allen quickly shot down the outrageous claims.

“One, that’s Damar’s swag; he likes wearing that,” Allen added. “Two, he was in the locker room with us, pregame, so yes, that was Damar. As far as the whole cloning deal, I had saw Damar put hashtag clone or something, playing into it, which I thought was funny. It’s a trophy fish; it’s pretty big. I don’t know what to say.”

Brandt continued to play into the obnoxious conspiracy theory that Hamlin has a body double and asked, “so you don’t think you were duped by fake Damar in the locker room when you saw him?”

“That’s the Damar Hamlin; that’s our guy,” Allen said. “That’s our brother. He was with us pregame, postgame. He was up in the suite with his family, his little brother 100 percent. So, people need to stop. Stop that shit.”

