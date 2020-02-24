Shaquille O’Neal delivered a speech that earned him big laughs during the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial event on Monday in Los Angeles.

Remembering the day “Kobe gained [his] respect,” Shaq told the crowd, “I said, ‘Kobe, there’s no I in team,’ and Kobe said, ‘I know, but there’s an M-E in that motherf*cker.'” O’Neal remembers telling his teammates, “Just get the rebound, he’s not passing.”

Although a lighthearted addition to the many emotional tributes, O’Neal showed his love for Bryant throughout the speech with heartfelt statements such as, “Mamba, you were taken away from us way too soon … Know we got your back, little brother. I will look after things down here.”

O’Neal then promised, “I’ll be sure to teach Natalia and Bianca and baby Capri all of your moves,” later jokingly adding, “I will not teach them my free-throw techniques.”

Reminiscing about their time on the Lakers together, O’Neal recalled, “Kobe and I pushed one another and played some of the greatest basketball of all time.” O’Neal also assured the crowd that even when “the folks thought we were on bad terms … Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and love with one another.”

O’Neal ended the short but sweet speech by labeling Bryant “heaven’s MVP,” adding, “I love you, my man. Until we meet again, rest in peace, Kobe.”

