JUST IN: DeAndre Ayton Gets $133 Million Max Contract From Pacers

Phoenix Suns star center DeAndre Ayton agreed on Thursday to a four-year, $133 million max contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Since Ayton is a restricted free agent, the Suns have 48 hours to match the offer sheet, which is the largest in NBA history.

Ayton, the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, reportedly has had tension with the Suns over the past couple years that has led to him not getting an extension from the team, which lost in the NBA Finals in 2021.

During the 2021-2022 season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. For his career, he has averaged 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1 block and 1.6 assists per game.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal, citing Ayton’s agents, Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian.

According to Wojnarowski:

Sign-and-trade deals are no longer allowed once Ayton signs the offer sheet with Indiana. So far, the Suns haven’t shown an interest in negotiating a sign-and-trade with the Pacers, but the expectation remains that Phoenix will match the record $133 million offer sheet once it’s signed by Ayton, sources told ESPN. If the Suns do match the offer sheet, they can’t trade Ayton anywhere until at least Jan. 15 — and can’t trade him to Indiana for a year. Ayton will also have veto power on any trade for a year.

