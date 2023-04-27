Quarterback Lamar Jackson is staying with the Baltimore Ravens.

The two sides reached an agreement on a five-year deal that will keep him with the team through the 2027 season, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

Ravens now have announced they have reached agreement with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2023

According to insider Ari Meirov, the deal will make Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history. A few weeks prior, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts signed an extension making him the highest-paid player in terms of average salary. Jackson’s deal is for five years, $260 million. At $52 million per yer, it edges Hurts’ average of $51 million

Details: Lamar Jackson will be signing a 5-year contract with the #Ravens, per @JayGlazer, and the deal will make him the highest paid player in NFL history. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 27, 2023

More details: Lamar Jackson agreed to a 5-year, $260M deal with the #Ravens, per @JosinaAnderson. That's $52M per year, the most ever for an NFL player. No word yet on the guarantee structure. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 27, 2023

Throughout the entire 2022 season and offseason, Jackson and the Ravens failed to agree on an extension for the 2019 MVP. Now, Baltimore has secured its franchise player. Joining him this season will be veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“For the last few months, there’s been a lot of he-say-she-say,” Jackson said in a video posted to social media, “lot of head scratching going on. But for the next five years, it’s a lot of flock going on! Let’s go, baby! Let’s go, man. Can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to be there. Can’t wait to light up (M&T Bank Stadium) for the next five years. Let’s get it.”

Lamar Jackson makes it official: “For the next five years, there will be a lot of flock going on.” 💰💰pic.twitter.com/P06X7hLHl0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 27, 2023

