The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 season after he was filmed brandishing a handgun for the second time, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

Morant was previously suspended for eight games when it happened the first time during the 2022-2023 season. He briefly sought counseling during his time away from the court. Less than two months later — with the Grizzlies season over at the time — Morant was once again seen on Instagram Live with a handgun. The league suspended him indefinitely while it investigated the incident.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe of suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

The gun incidents are only part of Morant’s recent history off the court. He’s also been accused of intimidating a shoe store employee for arguing with his mother, and he’s currently being sued for allegedly assaulting a high school basketball player.

Under the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, players must play at least 65 games to be eligible for NBA honors, including All-NBA teams and the MVP award. Because a player has to make an All-NBA team to qualify for a “supermax” contract, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst estimated that the suspension will cost Morant around $50 million.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at the time,” Silver continued. “Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Morant also released a statement shortly after the news.

“To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done,” Morant said. “To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.”

