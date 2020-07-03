Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will withdraw from the racing circuit until he’s cleared by a doctor as virus-free.

The seven-time champion, who has 84 career NASCAR wins and two Daytona 500 victories, tested positive on Friday, according to the Associated Press. His positive test came one day before this weekend’s NASCAR-IndyCar races in Indianapolis and after his wife experienced allergy-like symptoms and was found to have the virus after a test.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson said. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

Johnson’s self-quarantine means he will miss what was to be his final Brickyard 400 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Per NASCAR rules put in place earlier this year, drivers have to be symptom free and have two negative Covid-19 tests within 24 hours to be allowed to enter the track area and compete.

