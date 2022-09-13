JUST IN: NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner for a Year, Fines Him $10 Million For Racist, Misogynistic Behavior

The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million following an investigation that found that he expressed racist and misogynistic behavior.

The NBA interviewed 320 people, including current and former employees who have worked for the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, which Sarver also owns. Most of the employees interviewed are no longer with their former employer, according to an NBA statement on Tuesday.

The investigation, according to the NBA, found that Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies. This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”

For example, Sarver used the n-word on at least five occasions as Suns/Mercury owner and quoted the n-word “when recounting the statements of others,” according to the league.

Additionally, according to the NBA, “Sarver engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.”

Moreover, “Sarver engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees, including by yelling and cursing at them,” according to the association.

“[M]ore than 80,000 documents and other materials, including emails, text messages and videos” were reviewed, according to the NBA.

ESPN published a bombshell investigation in November about Sarver’s racism and misogyny during his tenure as owner of the Suns and Mercury.

