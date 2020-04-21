JUST IN: New England Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Comes Out Of Retirement, Traded to Bucs Where He’ll Reunite With Tom Brady

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has reportedly come out of retirement and is being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he’ll be reunited with his longtime teammate Tom Brady.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on the trade, citing an unnamed source.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

This story is developing.

