comScore

JUST IN: New England Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Comes Out Of Retirement, Traded to Bucs Where He’ll Reunite With Tom Brady

By Charlie NashApr 21st, 2020, 4:31 pm

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has reportedly come out of retirement and is being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he’ll be reunited with his longtime teammate Tom Brady.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on the trade, citing an unnamed source.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: