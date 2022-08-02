JUST IN: Padres Acquire All-Star Juan Soto in Blockbuster Trade With Washington Nationals

The San Diego Padres have acquired Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade.

The Tuesday trade comes just hours ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

MLB Network and ESPN first reported on the trade of the two-time all-star outfielder. Nationals’ first baseman Josh Bell was also included in the deal.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Nationals will get left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana.

– one more major league player That’s the only holdup right now to the agreed-upon deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Passan reported that an additional major league player would be included in the deal. That player was supposed to be Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, according to multiple reports including from MLB Network. However, Hosmer reportedly refused to waive his no-trade clause and therefore will not be going to Washington.

Soto will join a Padres team that already has all-stars Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Yu Darvish and Will Myers.

Soto’s batting average this season has been .246. He’s hit 21 home runs and 46 RBIs. Soto recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension from the Nationals.

The Padres are 58-46 and hold a wild card spot, while the Nationals have the worst record this season at 35-69.

