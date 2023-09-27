JUST IN: Portland Trailblazers Guard Damian Lillard Traded to Milwaukee Bucks in Blockbuster Move

The Portland Trailblazers are sending star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the deal was part of a three-team trade that also includes the Phoenix Suns. The Suns acquired center Jusuf Nurkic, guard Grayson Allen, forward Nassir Little, and guard Keon Johnson. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Suns center Deandre Ayton, Suns forward Toumani Camara, and draft picks.

Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. https://t.co/Ge0H91AiIA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

Wednesday’s deal puts an end to the months-long standoff between Lillard and the Blazers. Not long after the 2023 NBA Draft, Lillard requested a trade after the team’s consistent struggles to put together a championship roster. Additionally, Lillard insisted on being traded to the Miami Heat — the reigning Eastern Conference champions — and it was reported he’d refuse to play elsewhere.

Though Lillard didn’t get his wish, he will be going to a team just a few years removed from an NBA championship. Lillard will join two-time MVP and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo on what is likely to be the best team he’s been a part of in his NBA career.

