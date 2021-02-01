comScore KC Chiefs Place Two Players on Covid List Before Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs Reportedly Place Two Players on Covid Reserve List Days Before Super Bowl LV

By Reed RichardsonFeb 1st, 2021, 5:25 pm
Kansas City Chiefs

Photo credit: Jamie Squire, Getty Images.

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed two offensive players on the Covid-19 reserve list just days before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the AFC champions will be without center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson during this Sunday’s NFL title game.

The two absences are not devastating losses for the Chiefs. Kilgore was the back-up center at the start of the 2020–21 season, but started several games after Austin Reiter suffered some injuries. Reiter will now be starting in the Super Bowl.

Likewise, Robinson is listed on the Chiefs depth chart as a back-up (third-string) receiver, and he did not catch any passes during last week’s AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: