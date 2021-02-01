The Kansas City Chiefs have placed two offensive players on the Covid-19 reserve list just days before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the AFC champions will be without center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson during this Sunday’s NFL title game.

And Super Bowl LV has its first COVID issues: Chiefs placed center Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on the Reserve/COVID-19 due to close contact, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2021

The two absences are not devastating losses for the Chiefs. Kilgore was the back-up center at the start of the 2020–21 season, but started several games after Austin Reiter suffered some injuries. Reiter will now be starting in the Super Bowl.

Likewise, Robinson is listed on the Chiefs depth chart as a back-up (third-string) receiver, and he did not catch any passes during last week’s AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.

