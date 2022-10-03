Retired NBA legend and renowned social commentator Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took aim at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for sharing a video on his Instagram account featuring Infowars founder Alex Jones.

In the clip he shared, Irving tried to show his followers that “New World Order” would release “plagues upon us.”

“The fact and common sense are in,” Jones said in the clip. “Yes there have been corrupt empires, Yes they manipulate. Yes there are secret societies. Yes there have been oligarchies throughout history, and yes today in 2002 there is a tyrannical organization calling itself.” Jones was sued by the parents of the Sandy Hook school shooting when he referred to the shooting as a hoax.

Abdul-Jabbar took to his Substack and blasted Irving for sharing the video.

“We might have just left him to alone to stew in his own gelatinous ignorance,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “Rich and famous people get away with saying dumb things all the time because their money isolates them from consequences.”

Abdul-Jabbar pointed out the reach Irving has and how content he shared can have an impact on his followers.

“But now Irving is back and more destructive, insensitive, and just plain silly than before,” Abdul-Jabbar added. “He decided it would be a good idea to post a 2002 video clip from Infowars founder Alex Jones.”

Abdul-Jabbar claimed that Irving has poor taste after the clip was shared.

“Alex Jones is one of the most despicable human beings alive and to associate with him means you share his stench,” Adbul-Jabbar said.

Kyrie Irving just posted a video clip entitled “Never Forget – Alex Jones Tried To Warn Us” with Jones claiming back in 2002 that a “New World Order” would release “plagues upon us…” pic.twitter.com/sz2Ps7Fbrn — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 15, 2022

