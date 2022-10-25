Karl Anthony Towns Wants Teammate To Stop Eating Popeyes: ‘That Doesn’t Make Me Happy To Hear, We’re High-Level Athletes’

Karl Anthony Towns believes Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Anthony Edwards should lay off the fast food because it has hurt his performance.

The Timberwolves lost to the San Antonio Spurs last night 115-106. Towns played 39 minutes and scored 27 points with 11 rebounds in the loss. Edwards played 35 minutes and scored nine points with ten rebounds.

After the loss, Towns met with the media and asked how he could help the third-year pro play better in back-to-back games. The Timberwolves won against the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night.

Towns thought Edwards did not care for his body and that his diet needed to change.

“Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body diet and everything,” Towns told the media. “That’ll be on me.”

Edwards brought his Popeyes order to the podium after a game in 2020 and showed it off to the media.

“I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that shit,” Towns added. “That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes.”

Towns believed he needed to do a better job and look out for his teammates because it was part of the job.

“I got work to do,” Towns continued. “But also, you know that falls on me too; you know the old cliche ‘falls on you’ you know everyone wants to take the blame. It’s all of us; we’re a team, we step out there. We say ‘family’ in the huddle, so when we lose, it should be all of us taking accountability. If we win, all of us should share the glory.”

Edwards’ love for Popeyes got him a commercial with Uber Eats. He starred in the commercial with NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Watch above via Minnesota Timberwolves.

