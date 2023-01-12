Keith Hernandez Didn’t Like MLB Moving All-Star Game Over GA Law, But Tells Tucker Carlson He Doesn’t Feel Baseball’s Become ‘Political’

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez told Tucker Carlson that he disagreed with Major League Baseball’s decision to move its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta due to Georiga’s voting laws.

In 2021 Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a highly controversial bill into law that had ramifications for the state’s voters. Democrats across the nation slammed the bill, and President Joe Biden called the new law “Jim Crow 2.0.” In April 2021, Major League Baseball announced that they were moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta due to the law.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

MLB and commissioner Manfred announced that the Midsummer Classic would be played in Colorado four days later. Hernandez told Carlson in an interview released Wednesday on Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today that he disagreed with the decision to move the game.

Carlson pressed Hernandez about the politicization in baseball and if he felt Washington D.C.’s effects on the sport throughout his 17-year baseball career.

“Does the sport feel more political than when you played?” Carlson asked.

“I don’t think it was ever political when I played,” Hernandez said. “I didn’t like the idea that they moved the game out of Atlanta, the All-Star Game. I didn’t like that. I don’t feel the game’s political. I think baseball has been able to dodge that.”

Carlson asked the former National League’s Most Valuable Player whose decision it was to move the game.

“I don’t know; I think it came from the commissioner’s office. It had to,” Hernandez added.

Carlson wanted to know how much of an impact the leader of MLB had over baseball when Hernandez played, but the Mets broadcaster explained that when he played, there were two leagues, the American League and National League, and they merged into one entity in 1999. The leagues no longer had different presidents to represent them.

“When you played, did you ever think about the commissioner?” Carlson questioned.

“There was two league presidents, too. They’re gone now,” Hernandez continued. “They don’t have those anymore. No, it was you’re focused on the opposing team.”

Watch above via Tucker Carlson Today on Fox Nation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com