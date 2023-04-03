After calling Angel Reese a “fucking idiot” for her taunts toward Caitlin Clark in the NCAA women’s basketball champion – and drawing the ire of many on social media – Keith Olbermann has apologized.

Shortly after LSU’s women’s team defeated Iowa in Sunday’s championship game, the sports world was set ablaze by the image of Reese doing the popular “you can’t see me” hand gesture in front of Clark. It was a response to Clark doing the same in an earlier tournament game against Louisville. Reese’s act has been met with both criticism and support.

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy called Reese a “classless piece of shit” for the taunt. On the other hand, Stephen A. Smith has called out the criticism as being racist.

Olbermann’s tweet calling her a “fucking idiot” was just the first one he sent in the immediate aftermath.

“Doesn’t matter the gender, the sport, the background,” he also said, “you’re seconds away from a championship and you do something like this and overshadow all the good. Mindless, classless, and what kind of coach does this team have?”

On Monday, Olbermann apologized for his words on Sunday, explaining that he didn’t have the full picture and was unaware Reese was mimicking Clark.

“I don’t follow hoops, college or pro, men or women,” Olbermann said. “I had no idea about Clark. Both were wrong.”

"I don't follow hoops, college or pro, men or women," Olbermann said. "I had no idea about Clark. Both were wrong."

While he apologized for the insult, he doubled down on his sentiment at the 25-minute mark of the April 3 episode of his Countdown with Keith Olbermann podcast.

“Reese was named MVP of the tournament and nobody will remember that, nor the LSU crown,” Olbermann said, “just the fact that women’s hoops has now achieved parity with the men: its stars can be classless winners who are willing to overshadow their own team’s victories.”

