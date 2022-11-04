Kevin Durant Believes Brooklyn Nets Could Have ‘Kept Quiet’ Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant believes the organization could have kept quiet about the controversy surrounding teammate Kyrie Irving.

Irving tweeted out a clip from the film called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which the film contains many anti-Semitic tropes. Irving denied that the tweet was a promotion for the film. Irving faced a protest Monday night when a small group of fans who sat courtside of their game against the Indiana Pacers wore t-shirts that read “Fight anti-Semitism” across the front.

The Nets and Irving released a joint statement Wednesday night and said both parties would donate $500,000 to local organizations that would combat hate. NBA commissioner Adam Silver did not appreciate Irving’s “reckless” comments and felt the star guard did not apologize in his statement.

Irving did not issue an apology Thursday afternoon at practice in front of the media members, and later Thursday night Irving was suspended by the Nets. A few hours after the Nets announced Irving’s suspension, he finally apologized in an Instagram post.

Durant elaborated on how tough it had been as a team over the last week and for those who were hurt by Irving’s actions.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for people that impacted, but this situation,” Durant continued. “It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully, we can move passed it.”

Friday morning Durant met with the media after practice and felt the organization could have done less and kept their focus on basketball.

“Kevin, what did you think of Kyrie’s conduct this week?” a media member asked.

“I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel with their views and things,” Durant answered. “I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization. I just don’t like none of it.”

Durant balked after he was asked if Irving’s suspension was unfair.

“I believe in trusting the organization to do what’s right,” Durant added.

Just wanna clarify the statements I made at shootaround, I see some people are confused..I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 4, 2022

