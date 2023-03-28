It didn’t take long for Kevin Durant to respond to Charles Barkley calling him sensitive on 60 Minutes.

Shortly after the clip made its way online, Durant let it be known he’s getting sick of Barkley’s act.

“This ain’t gettin tiring Chuck?” Durant said on Twitter on Sunday night. “I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it.”

During Barkley’s 60 Minutes interview, the Inside the NBA host blasted Durant as “very sensitive” — as part of a larger callout of today’s NBA players for taking offense to criticism from the media.

“Great player,” the 11-time all-star said of Durant. “He’s part of that generation who thinks he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and said, ‘Man, was that a fair criticism?’”

This back-and-forth is just the latest chapter in the feud between Durant and Barkley. When Durant’s Brooklyn Nets were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, Barkley claimed Durant was a “bus rider” in reference to him joining the Golden State Warriors to win NBA championships. In response, Durant took to Instagram to post a photo of Barkley during his days with the Philadelphia 76ers. In the photo were fellow 76ers legends like Maurice Cheeks and Julius Erving.

“Where would Chuck be without the big homies,” Durant captioned the photo.

During the 2022 NBA offseason, Durant made headlines when he demanded the Nets fire the GM and head coach or he’d request a trade. On the Arizona Sports radio show, Barkley called Durant “Mr. Miserable.”

“He just seems like a miserable person, man,” Barkley said. “I call him Mr. Miserable. He’s never gonna be happy. Everybody’s giving him everything on a silver platter.

“He was the man in Oklahoma City. They loved him. He owned the entire state. Then he bolts on them and goes to the Warriors. He wins back-to-back championships and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants, and he’s still miserable.”

