Kevin Durant Reportedly Gives Brooklyn Nets Ultimatum: Me or Head Coach and General Manager

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant gave his team an ultimatum: It’s me or the head coach and general manager, according to a Monday report by The Athletic.

“In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash,” reported Shams Charania, citing “sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.”

The Saturday meeting in London, according to Charania, citing sources, was “transparent and professional.”

Durant, 33, requested a trade in June.

This past season, Durant, a 12-time All-Star, averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 55 games. Those averages slightly dipped in the postseason.

In the 2022-2023 season, Durant will be in the first year of a four-year contract worth $198 million.

