Kevin Durant Scolds Media After Buccaneers RB’s Incident With Beat Reporters: ‘We Can Survive Without Spoiled, Entitled Clickbait Media’

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant ripped the media after Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard‘s awkward exchange with beat reporters.

Bernard fumbled a fake punt in the Buccaneers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter on Sunday. The fumble came inside the Buccaneers’ 20-yard line.

The Buccaneers led 17-3 at the time, but the Bengals scored 31 unanswered points after the costly turnover and ending up beating Tampa Bay 34-23.

After the game, Bernard got into an awkward and testy exchange with reporters because he did not answer their questions when asked. ESPN’s Jenna Laine called Bernard out as he tried to walk away from reporters.

Laine tweeted that Bernard told the media, “oh, now you want to talk to me?”

Laine responded, “you were also injured for most of the season, too.”

Bernard seemed blown away at the pushback he received because he had family outside the Bucs’ locker room waiting for him.

“Can I go to my family that I have outside? And all of a sudden, now?” Bernard asked. He did return later and took responsibility for the botched fake punt.

On Monday morning, Durant saw the clip posted of the awkward exchange between Bernard and the media and praised Bernard for his calm composure.

“Giovani handled this like a true pro,” Durant tweeted.

Giovani handled this like a true pro. https://t.co/LJsMzDhtrf — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

After one Twitter user replied the media was “full of themselves,” Durant agreed and responded that the media thought it played a more prominent in the growth of the game than he believed.

“Entitlement in this world has gone to another level,” Durant wrote. “Media believes they are responsible for the popularity of the game.”

Entitlement in this world has gone to another level. Media believes they are responsible for the popularity of the game — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

Durant received a response from Barstool Sports’ Dan Katz. “Well said! Everyone knows it’s the fans who are responsible for pro sports,” Katz wrote.

“Fans and playas,” Durant responded. “Don’t be disrespectful ya prick.”

Fans and playas. Don’t be disrespectful ya prick — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

Durant pivoted and believed the sports industry would survive without media coverage.

“We can survive without spoiled, entitled clickbait media… there are some good people who simply love to cover the sport,” Durant responded.

We can survive without spoiled, entitled clickbait media…there are some good people who simply love to cover the sport — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 19, 2022

