Kirk Cousins Goes Viral After Dancing On Plane Shirtless With Chains Around His Neck Following Win Against Former Team

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was shirtless as he danced with chains around his neck on a plane after the Vikings’ win against the Washington Commanders.

Cousins and the Vikings defeated the Commanders 20-17 Sunday afternoon in Landover, Maryland. Cousins played for the Commanders for six seasons before he left for Minnesota as a free agent in 2018.

Washington drafted Cousins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Michigan State. Cousins was the backup quarterback to Robert Griffin III for three seasons. After Griffin battled many injuries, Cousins became the starting quarterback for Washington in 2015. Cousins started for Washington for three seasons before the team let him leave as a free agent.

Cousins signed a lucrative three-year deal worth $84 million with the Vikings in 2018. He became the highest-paid player in the NFL and the first to get a guaranteed contract of that significance. Cousins signed a one-year extension in March 2022, guaranteed up to $35 million for the 2023 season.

Cousins led the Vikings down the field late in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal attempt by kicker Greg Joseph. Joseph nailed the 28-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the game.

Cousins was ecstatic after the Vikings defeated his former team, so he went shirtless on the plane ride back to Minnesota and had chains around his neck as he danced with his teammates.

The Vikings have won six straight games and improved their record to (7-1) for the season.

Cousins quickly became the talk on Twitter after the video of his dance moves surfaced on a teammate’s Instagram live video.

