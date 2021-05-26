comScore Knicks Fans — And LeBron James — Blown Away By Win Against Hawks

Knicks Fans — And LeBron James — Blown Away By MSG-Rocking Win Against Atlanta Hawks

By Mediaite StaffMay 26th, 2021, 11:00 pm
 

Seth Wenig/Getty Images

The New York Knicks stomped the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the playoffs Wednesday night, with a performance that ensured Madison Square Garden was maintained at a deafening roar for almost the entire fourth quarter.

Days after suffering a devastating loss to the Hawks — thanks to a game-winning shot from Trae Young — the Knicks brought the series to a tie on Wednesday night.

The show — and the energy of the fans at MSG — was enough to prompt Lakers star LeBron James to declare the place “ROCKIN”.

After the win, Knicks forward Julius Randle called the fans “amazing.”

“You guys pushed us through the whole game,” he said in a post-game interview. “We gotta go on the road and take care of business.”

“The fans man,” an emotional Charles Barkley reacted on TNT. “We’ve missed the fans.”

Check out some videos of the carnage below, which included a huge Obi Toppin alley oop and some tough love hate for Trae Young.

The cacophany was imported to 7th Ave. after the game.

Knicks fans emerged from their extensive hibernation to do something they haven’t been able to in years: celebrate on Twitter.

