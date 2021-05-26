Knicks Fans — And LeBron James — Blown Away By MSG-Rocking Win Against Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks stomped the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the playoffs Wednesday night, with a performance that ensured Madison Square Garden was maintained at a deafening roar for almost the entire fourth quarter.

Days after suffering a devastating loss to the Hawks — thanks to a game-winning shot from Trae Young — the Knicks brought the series to a tie on Wednesday night.

The show — and the energy of the fans at MSG — was enough to prompt Lakers star LeBron James to declare the place “ROCKIN”.

Man it’s LOUD A** HE🏒🏒 in MSG! That joint ROCKIN — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 27, 2021

After the win, Knicks forward Julius Randle called the fans “amazing.”

“You guys pushed us through the whole game,” he said in a post-game interview. “We gotta go on the road and take care of business.”

“It’s amazing. … You guys pushed us through the whole game. We gotta go on the road and take care of business.” — Julius Randle on the Game 2 crowd | 📺: @MSGNetworks pic.twitter.com/SWA1VX7UeO — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 27, 2021

“The fans man,” an emotional Charles Barkley reacted on TNT. “We’ve missed the fans.”

MSG had Chuck in his feels pic.twitter.com/1PI7ImAWLN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 27, 2021

Check out some videos of the carnage below, which included a huge Obi Toppin alley oop and some tough love hate for Trae Young.

LISTEN TO THE GARDEN. KNICKS WIN. pic.twitter.com/TeuzQDSoUK — x – KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) May 27, 2021

OBI TOPPIN HAS THE GARDEN POPPIN’ pic.twitter.com/znDgCKYIv2 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 27, 2021

Trae Young looking back at Knicks fans and loving their “fuck Trae young” chants – MSG is thumping pic.twitter.com/JJypPjbCKK — paul (@ShiftyJuice) May 27, 2021

The cacophany was imported to 7th Ave. after the game.

Win one playoff game and we don’t know how to act LMFAO pic.twitter.com/bks9pHcyiH — Maggio (@kylemaggio) May 27, 2021

Knicks fans emerged from their extensive hibernation to do something they haven’t been able to in years: celebrate on Twitter.

New York is back pic.twitter.com/bHLRD4CRXS — Leander Schaerlaeckens (@LeanderAlphabet) May 27, 2021

Grinding it out. Workmanlike. Gutsy. All those cliches apply to the @nyknicks win tonight. And this: a thing of beauty. — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) May 27, 2021

playoff basketball finally returns to new york city — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 27, 2021

Remember last time the Knicks won a playoff game they dropped confetti lmaoo — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) May 27, 2021

Garden not quiet. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 27, 2021

I dunno if it’s the right size…or the right acoustics…or the right amount of scum bags in the crowd… but when the Garden pops off its legendary — KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 27, 2021

it sounds like they have 5 million people at Madison Square Garden — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) May 27, 2021

East Coast Twitter rn: pic.twitter.com/E1LoeTGrHb — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) May 27, 2021

there are 15,000 fans in MSG, 9000 of whom look like Turtle from Entourage — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) May 27, 2021

knicks fans 2 hours ago: i hate these black jerseys knicks fans now: don't ever take them off — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 27, 2021

I can't believe I saw the Knicks win a playoff game in 2021. — Matt Naham (@matt_naham) May 27, 2021

Seeing some widespread misinformation on Twitter tonight. People are claiming that the Knicks won a playoff game, but that's just not credible. Amazing how many people share stuff like this without checking. — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) May 27, 2021

The Garden crowd is so awesome. I loved my time at the Nets game last night, but Knicks fans would have had a sustained “Boston sucks” chant for all 48 minutes — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) May 27, 2021

[taps mic] LET’S GOOOOOOooooooOoooooooooOOOOOOOOoooo00000000oooooooOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 27, 2021

