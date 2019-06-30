Fans of the New York Knicks had a tough Sunday night–somewhat of an understatement as the team apparently missed out on the chance to sign star Kevin Durant and other top players.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019



To add insult to injury, multiple star free agents like Durant and Kyrie Irving were locked up by the New York Nets. The Nets play just a borough over from the Knicks in New York City.

To add further insult to injury was the implication that the Knicks could have signed Durant if not for team owner James Dolan’s concern over an injury that led them to not offer a max contract.

The Knicks and owner Jim Dolan were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a full max contract due to concerns over his recovery from the Achilles injury, league sources tell me and @wojespn. Knicks officials are in Los Angeles tonight, meeting with free agents such as Julius Randle. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2019

Perhaps no one was as unhappy as commentator Stephen A. Smith, who took to both television and his personal Twitter to express his frustration.

“I’m done with them right now!”@stephenasmith is NOT happy with the Knicks’ free agency decisions. pic.twitter.com/n530DuOf6w — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2019

I just finished crying! pic.twitter.com/KiXjIwQINU — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 30, 2019

Fans, critics and commentators across Twitter also had plenty to say.

This day can be seen as nothing less than a total indictment of the New York #Knicks. With every imaginable advantage they have failed at each turn and have now been totally one upped and humiliated within their own city limits. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) June 30, 2019

Can’t have the Knicks break your heart when you’re already dead inside pic.twitter.com/AGc3VCDNvf — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 30, 2019

Whoever has that Knicks voodoo doll, please put it down now. Enough is enough. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 30, 2019

I know there have been a lot of low points for the Knicks. But this is the lowest. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 30, 2019

The Nets will win a championship before the Knicks. The Mavs will win another championship before the Knicks. Charles Oakley, and the guy with the sign Dolan had thrown out of MSG will win a championship before the Knicks. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) June 30, 2019

KD didn’t have the heart to save the Knicks and that’s the narrative me and mans dem are running with innit — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 30, 2019

Knicks fans deserve better than this. It’s one thing to be terrible for decades. It’s another to get their hopes up about Kyrie and KD and then have them come to NYC, but to the other team. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 30, 2019

They gotta let Spike Lee buy the Knicks. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 30, 2019

The Knicks figuring out new ways to lose. pic.twitter.com/100zmpiDbi — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 30, 2019

As a Knicks fan I humbly request that no one talk about basketball ever again in any context, thanks. — Philip Bump (@pbump) July 1, 2019

