Kurt Warner Hilariously Roasted For His Silver Puffy Jacket: ‘It’s Making Me Want a Chipotle Burrito’

Kurt Warner was in Cleveland for Monday evening’s Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders matchup and the Hall-of-Fame quarterback made sure EVERYONE saw him.

As soon as Warner entered the NFL Network booth football fans across the country were stunned by his metallic silver puffy coat. Cleveland can be cold this time of year, who are we to judge a person for trying to stay warm? Naturally, the weather didn’t stop Twitter from judging Warner with hilarious jokes comparing him to a burrito, Hershey’s Kiss, George Costanza and someone destined for the moon. But the former quarterback appeared to laugh about it as much as anyone.

“We have to get you all a better game in 2nd half. WAY TOO MUCH TALK ABOUT MY JACKET!!! Haha… #ThanksForWatching,” Warner tweeted during halftime.

Vegas won the game 16-14, besting Cleveland who was forced to start third-string quarterback Nick Mullens and play without head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline because their roster was recently ravaged by positive Covid tests. The second half was better than the first, but Warner’s jacket still stole the show.

Warner has been making headlines and media appearances all week to promote the biopic about his life that is set to be released in theaters on Christmas Day. If the silver puffy jacket was designed to keep get Warner trending as a way of promoting his movie then kudos to whichever marketing genius thought up that plan. But if that jacket just happens to be Warner’s style, then kudos to the former quarterback’s fashion sense.

Going through airport today and recognized by “The Jacket”, I love this world!!! And as I said last night “Drip or drown, and I’m walking on water baby”… have a GREAT day ppl!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 21, 2021

You know you go on TV to make a statement… and match the Salt-n-pepper in the hair!! #CmonPpl https://t.co/ANchYtOIZM — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 20, 2021

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/AzfONPNlh4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 20, 2021

Kurt Warner looks like he’s about to explain Bitcoin to me pic.twitter.com/g6neECMwMV — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 20, 2021

YOU: I’m still undecided if I like all the chrome on the new race cars KURT WARNER: pic.twitter.com/LQqW2yDAJs — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) December 21, 2021

KURT WARNER WHAT THE FUCK YOU WEARING BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 21, 2021

Kurt Warner fashion inspiration is Jiffy-pop pic.twitter.com/pZLpHeK1ER — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) December 21, 2021

Not gonna lie Kurt Warner’s jacket is kind fire🔥. But it’s making me want a Chipotle Burrito.🌯 @kurt13warner pic.twitter.com/KV4BIw3OOs — John Keil (@JohnnyKeil617) December 20, 2021

Kurt Warner paying homage to Missy Elliott.. I respect it pic.twitter.com/6x69A7lCZ2 — 🐜. (@iAmAnt__) December 20, 2021

kurt warner paying homage to aaron carter wow pic.twitter.com/3OSLj7trm7 — Adam London (@_adamlondon) December 20, 2021

Kurt Warner with the Costanza GoreTex vibes pic.twitter.com/KqnvaQyqUq — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) December 21, 2021

Kurt Warner trending thanks to wardrobe choices. pic.twitter.com/rjOo6hKQB1 — Jeff (@BeastQuake) December 21, 2021

