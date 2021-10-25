NFL Twitter Absolutely Gobsmacked by Kyle Orton’s Inclusion on CBS List of Football Legends

The NFL on CBS Twitter account informed users on Monday that former journeyman quarterback Kyle Orton is in fact a football “legend.”

Over a nine-year NFL career, Orton amassed an extremely average record of 42-40 and threw for just over 18,000 yards and 101 passing touchdowns. He never appeared in a postseason game. Between 2005 and 2014, he played for the Bears, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Bills. Perhaps the most notable thing about his NFL career was that he was traded for Jay Cutler in 2009. Orton also had a miracle tipped touchdown pass to Brandon Stokley to defeat the Bengals that one time.

The impetus for the bizarre tweet was Tom Brady throwing for his 602nd career regular season passing touchdown on Sunday. In response, NFL on CBS wanted to convey just how nuts that statistic is by comparing it to the TD totals of a handful of legendary quarterbacks such as John Elway and Joe Montana, who threw for fewer than half that over their careers.

As some Twitter users noted, Orton’s inclusion on this list may very well be a ploy by the NFL on CBS social media team to boost the tweet’s engagement. If that’s the case, mission accomplished.

To put Tom Brady's 602 Pass TD in perspective, it's more than DOUBLE these legend's career amounts: John Elway (300)

Joe Montana (273)

Steve Young (232)

Terry Bradshaw (212)

Kurt Warner (208)

Troy Aikman (165)

Kyle Orton (101) pic.twitter.com/I64iuTMWya — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 25, 2021

As of this writing, Orton’s 101 touchdown passes are good for 139th place on the all time list. He takes a back seat only to other, apparently even more legendary legends such as Blake Bortles, Matt Cassel, Chris Miller (you don’t even remember him, do you?), and some guy named Tobin Rote who played during the leather helmet era.

The reactions on Twitter were predictable, if not amusing:

Honestly, I would have put Kyle Orton's career TD pass numbers at half that. https://t.co/S1XyMBUUKM — Robert L. Reece, PhD (@PhuzzieSlippers) October 25, 2021

…did Kyle Orton write this tweet? https://t.co/8LHAv7F6SI — Stephen White (@sgw94) October 25, 2021

Dude, Kyle Orton’s probably out somewhere chillin in peace and they dropped this on him. https://t.co/30ai09AEyY — Drew Hyman (@WHEC_AHyman) October 25, 2021

You all must’ve really needed those engagement numbers by throwing Kyle Orton on this list https://t.co/bR72TWPBkh — Sam Porter (@SammyP14) October 25, 2021

CBS: “How do we get people to share and talk about a super pointless tweet on a Monday morning?” Social Media Team: Call Kyle Orton a legend… https://t.co/HSD3epZ8fp — Tim Urban (@TheRealTimUrban) October 25, 2021

This is the type of insidious shit social media managers are up to these days. They called Kyle Orton a legend just for the incredulous quote tweets and here I am playing right into their hands. Diabolical. https://t.co/eTneLQIZdX — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) October 25, 2021

How does Kyle Orton get mentioned on this list… https://t.co/5LQ2bLyowC pic.twitter.com/5gCGE9UBKZ — Detroit Jock City (@DetroitJockCity) October 25, 2021

Bonus Gus Johnson call of crazy tipped Orton touchdown pass from 2009:

Never forget the kyle orton tip pass with Gus Johnson on the call Lmao pic.twitter.com/Xl93MUx9m6 — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 25, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com