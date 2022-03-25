Kyrie Irving Co-Signs Devin Booker As NBA’s MVP After 49 Point Explosion Thursday

Move over Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, there’s a new yet familiar name entering the MVP chat room, and his name is Devin Booker.

On the five-year anniversary of the Suns star’s 70 point game against the Boston Celtics, Booker decided to put on a show once again by scoring 49 points against Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Thursday.

Additionally, Booker’s hot streak over the last ten games has caught the eye of several NBA savants, including the respect of NBA champion Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving gives D Book his respect. 🔥🗣 pic.twitter.com/c8ZQqhpTdD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 25, 2022

Irving has been in the spotlight recently as New York City has announced rollbacks in their vaccine mandate this week that allows the unvaccinated player to finally be eligible to play at the Barclays Center this season. Arguably the greatest ball handler of his generation, “Uncle Drew” isn’t known to hand out praise often so for Irving to tweet this out unprompted is a huge sign of respect amongst the NBA community.

Kyrie Irving gives Devin Booker the MVP nod 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5IRQpc6m2A — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) March 25, 2022

Kyrie Irving RESPECT! These are the people who actually know basketball 🏀 MVP: @DevinBook 👑👑👑 https://t.co/3eCOA9zM3L — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) March 25, 2022

Booker recently became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career points while also leading his Suns to No.1 overall seed in the playoffs this season. “Book” is averaging over 26 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG this season and looks to cement himself firmly in the MVP conversation with only eight regular season games remaining.

Should Booker be the 2022 NBA MVP?

