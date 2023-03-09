Kyrie Irving Jaws With Heckler Who Called Him Out For Sharing Anti-Semitic Clip: ‘Nothing Like Fans Telling Me How to Play Basketball’

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving got into a fieyy back-and-forth with a New Orleans Pelicans fan who called him out for sharing an anti-Semitic clip in November.

When Irving was a member of the Brooklyn Nets, he shared a clip from the documentary “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which contains many anti-Semitic tropes. He was given the chance to apologize, which he failed to do, and the Nets suspended him. He then issued an apology on Instagram immediately after the team suspended him.

Before the NBA’s trade deadline in mid-Feburary, Irving demanded to be dealt off the Nets. The team granted his wish — shipping him to the Mavericks. Immediately upon his arrival, Irving was grilled by the Dallas media about the clip he shared that made headlines throughout the league.

“I stand by who I am and why I apologized,” he said after being asked about deleting his apology in November. “I did it because I care about my family, and I have Jewish members of my family that care for me deeply.”

During Wednesday night’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans, Irving was caught on camera going at it with a heckler who brought up the clip he shared.

“Nothing like fans telling me how to play basketball,” Irving said. “How does that make sense?”

“Do you want me to tell you how to post on Amazon?” The fan said — a reference to the fact that Amazon sold and continues to sell the book which Irving promoted . “Do you want me to tell you how to post on Amazon? Do you want me to tell you about Amazon post?”

Irving threw his arms up in the air and ignored the fan’s comments before play continued.

Fans and Kyrie going back and forth pic.twitter.com/v8dWWdZ3AL — Pro Pels Talk (@ProPelsTalk) March 9, 2023

He and the Mavericks lost Wednesday night’s game to the Pelicans 113-106. Irving scored 27 points in 41 minutes played.

Since Irving was traded from Brooklyn to Dallas on February 6th, the team has only won 6 games out of 13 and has a 34-33 record on the season. They sit in eighth place in the NBA’s Western Conference, 12.5 games back of first place.

