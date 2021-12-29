Kyrie Irving Returns to the Nets and Says He ‘Wasn’t Prepared’ for the Consequences of Refusing Covid Vaccine

Almost two weeks after the Brooklyn Nets announced plans to bring Kyrie Irving back as a part-time player, the superstar point guard returned to practice and addressed the media Wednesday afternoon.

“I understood their decision and I respected it,” Irving told reporters of being previously banned by the Nets for not getting vaccinated. “I really had to sit back and think and try not to become too emotionally attached to what they were deciding to do. I had to sit down and really evaluate things and see it from their perspective.”

Prior to the start of the season, the Nets stated Irving would be barred from the team until he was compliant with New York City’s indoor Covid vaccine mandate. Currently, Irving is restricted from entering the Nets’ home arena for games because he is unvaccinated.

But with many of their vaccinated players recently being stricken by a Covid outbreak, the Nets flip-flopped and chose to bring Irving back to play in road arenas where he is not impacted by local city mandates.

“I understood their choice to say ‘if you’re not gonna be fully vaccinated you can’t be a full participant and I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them, by no stretch of the imagination,” Irving told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

In October, Irving took to Instagram Live and slammed rumors that he was mulling retirement because of the vaccine. Irving appeared frustrated with the protocols, but reiterated his love and passion for basketball.

The unvaccinated All-Star entered Covid protocols immediately after coming back to the Nets two weeks ago, meaning he returned either a positive or inconclusive test.

After clearing Covid protocols, Wednesday was Irving’s first practice of the season with the Nets. The team has not announced when Irving’s first game will be, but Brooklyn’s next road game is not until Jan. 5.

