Kyrie Irving Roasted Over Report That He Wants to ‘Be a Voice For the Voiceless’ on Vax Mandates: ‘This Is Both Bull and Sh*t’

A Tuesday piece in The Athletic on the Kyrie Irving Covid vaccination saga prompted widespread disbelief and mockery on Twitter. On Tuesday morning Irving, who is not vaccinated against the virus, was prohibited by the Brooklyn Nets from participating in all team activities.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks in a statement. “Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

According to sources cited by The Athletic, the star guard is not anti-vaccine, but “he is upset that people are losing their job due to vaccine mandates.”

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of Kyrie Irving’s decision have told The Athletic that Irving is not anti-vaccine and that his stance is that he is upset that people are losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates. More from @ShamsCharania: https://t.co/Fh4yvpCyMR pic.twitter.com/MNGExxsRLG — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 13, 2021

The report, which was also criticized for reading like a PR job by the Irving camp, added, “To him, this is about a grander fight than the one on the court and Irving is challenging a perceived control of society and people’s livelihood, according to sources with knowledge of Irving’s mindset. It is a decision that he believes he is capable to make given his current life dynamics. ‘Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless,’ one source said.”

The response on Twitter was swift and derisive:

Kyrie being described as “a voice for the voiceless” in a story that quotes unnamed third parties but does not apparently (or explicitly) quote him is, to me, Art™️ https://t.co/Z1O9fo6COM — Mark Berman (@markberman) October 13, 2021

“Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless” “this is a grander fight than the one on the court” At what point do you stay true to what got you your platform? You fight all these ideological fights and neglect hooping, you know what you become? The Dane Cook of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/gRlxOfRann — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) October 13, 2021

The galaxy is not big enough for this galaxy brain take https://t.co/7yF9XzJeol — Jason Schwartz (@JasonSchwartz) October 12, 2021

The more you whittle away at any intelligent anti-vaxxer their argument eventually boils down to acting out of spite because people they don’t like are right. https://t.co/MCetbAT4Qx — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 12, 2021

Hah! His agents can’t get paid enough. This is amazing. Irving isn’t anti-vaccine apparently. “Multiple sources” (aka his agents) say he really isn’t opposed. He may have also just realized the NBA and NY didn’t blink. (With gazillions comes responsibility). https://t.co/q9eI1JDzJM — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 13, 2021

Would be far more believable if he also didn’t think the earth was flat…. https://t.co/5FzsjZVRWU — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) October 13, 2021

This makes zero sense. https://t.co/wGNOw0vUxs — Young Daddy (@Toure) October 13, 2021

This is both Bull and Shit https://t.co/aTcfg1vBpp — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 13, 2021

I am literally begging everyone, if you are going to cover this stuff, please take I dunno an hour and learn whether you're buying an incredibly common anti-vax trope https://t.co/0mFgfhJQdI — Alex Koppelman (@AlexKoppelman) October 12, 2021

“Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless,” which in some contexts absolutely would be admirable, but in this case misses the fact that anti-vaxxers are some of the loudest people in the whole dang world. https://t.co/WM8MR55TWv — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) October 12, 2021

Kyrie played at Duke University, which has for years had immunization requirements for the flu, Hep-B, measles, meningitis, mumps, polio, rubella, and TD/DTAP/TDAP. I'm trying to imagine refusing a meningitis vaccine at 18yo in order to challenge "perceived control of society." https://t.co/tXSXvyTQzt — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) October 12, 2021

