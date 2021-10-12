Kyrie Irving Roasted Over Report That He Wants to ‘Be a Voice For the Voiceless’ on Vax Mandates: ‘This Is Both Bull and Sh*t’
A Tuesday piece in The Athletic on the Kyrie Irving Covid vaccination saga prompted widespread disbelief and mockery on Twitter. On Tuesday morning Irving, who is not vaccinated against the virus, was prohibited by the Brooklyn Nets from participating in all team activities.
“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks in a statement. “Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”
According to sources cited by The Athletic, the star guard is not anti-vaccine, but “he is upset that people are losing their job due to vaccine mandates.”
The report, which was also criticized for reading like a PR job by the Irving camp, added, “To him, this is about a grander fight than the one on the court and Irving is challenging a perceived control of society and people’s livelihood, according to sources with knowledge of Irving’s mindset. It is a decision that he believes he is capable to make given his current life dynamics. ‘Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless,’ one source said.”
The response on Twitter was swift and derisive:
