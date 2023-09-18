LA Chargers Coach Loses it Over Reporter Trying to Connect Team’s 0-2 Start to Its Historic Playoff Meltdown Last Season

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley did not appreciate a reporter bringing up his team’s historic meltdown in last season’s playoffs.

The Chargers lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-24 on Sunday to fall to 0-2 this season. During the team’s post-game press conference, Staley was asked if the team’s early struggles are a product of the team still being deflated from the team blowing a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022-23 playoffs.

Staley immediately snapped back to refute the idea.

“I’m not worried about the Jacksonville loss,” Staley responded. “The Jacksonville loss hasn’t carried on to this season whatsoever. If you’ve seen our training camp, if you’ve seen the way we’ve played the first two games, it hasn’t had an impact on our team whatsoever. Our team is connected. Our team has played its heart out in two games and we’ve lost two tough games; but it has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game.

“It’s a convenient storyline for you and for everybody else, but it’s not the truth.”

In the Chargers wildcard matchup against the Jaguars, the team got off to a 27-0 lead in the first half thanks to four interceptions by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, however, would not be deterred as he led the team to the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history to win 31-30.

Watch above via Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com