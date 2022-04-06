Lakers Announcer Caught on Hot Mic Bemoaning Team’s Sorry State: ‘Put Us Out of Our Misery’

Lakers fans aren’t the only ones wanting their team’s horrendous season to come to an end. Their own broadcast team revealed they felt the same way Tuesday night.

Long-time Spectrum SportsNet analyst Stu Lantz gave an epic hot mic moment prior to the Lakers’ clash with the Phoenix Suns. In a must-win game for LA, Lantz probably should have made sure his headset was off as he expressed how Laker fans were really feeling about their team’s chances to make the playoffs this season.

Take it away Stu.

Stu Lantz has no faith in this iteration of the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/nKIdx7L9Oh — _⏳Loading…🤦🏾‍♂️ (@0_oBrB) April 6, 2022

The color commentator can be heard saying “SOS, DD,” after a few mic checks pregame, followed by “Get this over with. Put us out of our misery.”

The abbreviations, according to Urban Dictionary, are popular slang for “same old sh*t, different day.”

The game may have felt that way for Lantz but not all Laker fans got to hear his true thoughts on the state of the team as the audio was only available on the YouTube TV 4K feed of the game, not on Spectrum SportNet.

The Phoenix Suns made Lantz’s wish come true, dominating the Lakers in the second half, leading to a 121-110 victory over their pacific rivals, ending their playoff hopes in the process. The Suns also celebrated last night as they reached a franchise record 63 wins in the regular season, running away with the No.1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs.

LeBron James didn’t even play in the desert showdown as he has been nursing an ankle injury as the season has come to a close. The Lakers will now look to right the ship next season after one of the worst seasons in Lakers’ history, especially with such lofty expectations to start. But from the looks of it, James and Co. already have their bags packed for Cabo or Cancun or wherever NBA stars go-to vacation during the playoffs.

LeBron’s in Cancun mode already pic.twitter.com/Z8hul3UqYl — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 6, 2022

Could we see a banana boat reunion this offseason?

