Lamar Jackson Lashes Out at ESPN Reporter Who Accused Him Of Using ‘Anti-Gay’ Language In Tweet: ‘This is Defamation of My Character’

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson defended himself after ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley accused Jackson of using an anti-gay slur in a tweet.

Jackson went after a random Twitter user Sunday evening after the Ravens lost Sunday afternoon to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27.

The quarterback is currently in the final year of his contract with the Ravens and reportedly wanted a fully guaranteed contract after the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

The disgruntled Ravens fan took to Twitter and did not believe Jackson deserved a $250 million fully guaranteed contract because of his poor play, and wrote, “when someone is asking for over 250 mil like @lj_era8… games should not come to @jtuck9. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team.”

Jackson decided to respond to the Twitter user with a vulgar tweet.

“Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did shit but eat dick,” Jackson wrote.

Need more esports pros like Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/FoImh3LUXR — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 27, 2022

Hensley, a staff writer for ESPN, wrote a column on Sunday evening titled, “Ravens QB Lamar Jackson deletes vulgar tweet blasting critic.” Hensley referred to the tweet in the first line as “anti-gay.”

After Hensley tweeted out the story he wrote, Jackson quickly defended himself and did not appreciate that Hensley implied he was anti-gay.

Lamar Jackson deletes vulgar tweet blasting critic https://t.co/je8c9Mf5kw — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 28, 2022

“This is Defamation of my character, because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion, or Race. Your reaching,” Jackson wrote in response.

@jamisonhensley This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching… — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 28, 2022

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters Monday afternoon and he was asked about Jackson’s tweet.

“[We] beg guys not to get into the Twitter world right after games, especially after a loss,” Harbaugh said. “It’s never gonna be positive. It’s not gonna be a nice place, and I think that’s reflected in Lamar’s response because what he said is so out of character.”

Harbaugh has been Jackson’s coach since the Ravens drafted Jackson in 2018 and spoke about Jackson’s character.

“That’s not the way he speaks, it’s not the way he talks, it’s not the words he ever uses,” Harbaugh continued. “I have never heard him say things like that before. He wants to win. I’m sure he’s frustrated, just like we all are. That’s just a place you don’t want to live after a game.”

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's tweet: "[We] beg guys not to get into the Twitter world right after games, especially after a loss. It's never gonna be positive. It's not gonna be a nice place & I think that's reflected in Lamar's response bc what he said is so out of character — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 28, 2022

