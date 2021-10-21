Larry David Desperately Wants to Eliminate Kickers from the NFL: ‘Why Not Just Have Leaping Frogs Decide Games?’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Considering its immense ratings and revenue, the NFL isn’t a sport that needs drastic fixing, but if the league starts to struggle, comedian Larry David thinks he has the solve. Kickers and goal posts – get rid of them.

“I really don’t care if people like it or not, I’m losing the goal posts,” David told Rich Eisen. “Why are there goal posts? Why are kickers – they don’t have football skills! They’re not football players. I’m sure they’re wonderful people, but they’re not football players! Why are they kicking the ball through goal posts to decide games?”

“There’s no need for goal posts! Wouldn’t the game be better without them?” the comedian continued on The Rich Eisen Show. “Why not just have leaping frogs to decide games! See if a frog can leap through a little goal post…why kick it through a goal post?!”

Eisen noted that the game is called football, with emphasis on the foot, not leaping frog ball. But David was unwavering on his attempt to improve football.

“Why should one player with this skill…who does nothing but kick a ball, be deciding games when you have 52 other players who are actually playing,” the comedian ranted. “And this one person, this 53rd person is deciding games? It makes no sense.”

Sorry to break it to David – not only is the NFL unlikely to remove field goal kickers from the sport, but some people would like to give them a more prominent role in the game.

Earlier this year, when Russell Wilson joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on their Monday Night Football broadcast, the superstar Seahawks quarterback railed against having ties in the NFL. Wilson offered a “crazy idea” to get rid of ties by implementing a shootout-style decider played out with field goal kickers.

Realistically, the NFL is unlikely to make any drastic field goal changes, meaning Larry David and Russell Wilson will have to enjoy football with kickers in their current state.

