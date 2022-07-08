Las Vegas Raiders Hire First Black Female Team President In NFL History

The Las Vegas Raiders hired this week Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first Black female team president in NFL history.

“I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis in a statement. “Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm.”

During an introductory press conference on Thursday, Morgan, who previously was an attorney and the chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, did not ignore the significance of her hiring.

“I have been the first in other positions that I’ve held whether it be city attorney or Gaming Control board,” she said.

“I definitely never want to be the last and I want to get to the point obviously where there is no more firsts…I would tip my hat to all of the … prior women that were leaders and visionaries, if I could be an inspiration or help or open doors for any other women or girl out there then that’s an incredible accomplishment for me,” continued Morgan. “The importance and effect of it is not lost on me. I know that sports is a male-dominated industry, just as gaming was, and we need to continue to break down these barriers.”

Morgan is not the only major hire the Raiders made this offseason. The team hired Josh McDaniels as head coach.

