The Raiders sent out a tweet that announced the passing of former running back Clarence Davis, who is very much still alive.

Davis, currently 73 years old, played eight seasons in the NFL, all with the Raiders while they were in Oakland between 1971 and 1978. He won Super Bowl XI when the Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14. Davis was drafted by the Raiders in 1971 out of the University of Southern California.

The Raiders released a statement after they got word that Davis was still alive, and it was released through Vincent Bonsignore, a writer who covers the team for the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement,” the statement read.

