Las Vegas Raiders Receiver Henry Ruggs III to be Charged with DUI in Deadly Car Crash

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will face DUI charges after being involved in a fiery car crash early Tuesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the incident resulted in one death.

The crash reportedly occurred around 3:39am involving a Toyota RAV4 and a Chevrolet Corvette, which Ruggs was driving. Initial findings from the on-going investigation shows the Corvette collided into the rear of the Toyota. The 22-year-old NFL wide receiver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while one person in the Toyota was found dead.

Hector Mejia, reporter for Las Vegas’ CBS affiliate 8 News Now, recorded video from the scene which showed two charred vehicles.

Rainbow is still closed in both directions while fatal investigators get a better look with daylight. Waiting for @LVMPD to release info on injuries or fatalities. @8NewsNow https://t.co/cS6w8Rrvb5 pic.twitter.com/SsO85v66VM — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 2, 2021

The police report states Ruggs remained at the scene after the crash and showed signs of impairment. Ruggs will be charged with “DUI resulting in death.”

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered,” Las Vegas attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released in a joint statement to the press.

The Raiders issued a team statement Tuesday afternoon acknowledging the incident with their wide receiver.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of live and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Ruggs is currently in his second NFL season. The 22-year-old was selected by the Raiders 12th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, after starring at Alabama and helping the Crimson Tide to a 2017 national championship. Ruggs has 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns on the season for Las Vegas.

