Las Vegas Raiders Star Chandler Jones Posts Distressing Video About Aaron Hernandez During Apparent Mental Health Episode

Amid what appears to be a serious mental health episode, Las Vegas Raiders star Chandler Jones posted a video making some alarming accusations about the death of ex-NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Jones started a live stream on Thursday when he seemingly implied that Raiders coach Josh McDaniels had something to do with Hernandez’s death. After being convicted of murder in 2015, Hernandez was found dead in his cell in April 2017. His death, which was ruled a suicide, came five days after he was acquitted of a separate double homicide.

Jones, however, believes the reports are inaccurate.

“Wait, y’all don’t know what happened with Aaron Hernandez and Josh McDaniels?” Jones said to the viewers on his stream. “Y’all thought Chico killed himself in jail?”

Then, Jones suddenly burst into tears. After about 25 seconds of sobbing, he abruptly ended the stream.

Thursday’s incident was just the latest in a series of troubling moments regarding the defensive end this month. Jones, a Super Bowl champion and two-time All-Pro, has yet to play for the Raiders this season. Days before the first week of the NFL season, Jones took to Instagram to claim the Raiders weren’t letting him use any team facilities and he was forced to workout at a local gym.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 #Raiders DE Chandler Jones says: “I don’t wanna play for the Raiders if my HC, or GM… ” on IG. It seems he’s not able to get in the #Raiders gym and has to go to a local gym instead and the team contacted his ex-girlfriend who hasn’t been with for 5 years Weird.. pic.twitter.com/MmDKuXB8Ds — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 5, 2023

A little less than two weeks later, Jones claimed in a series of tweets that the daughter of a “very important man” — whom he’d been fostering — was molested and the team has kept him out of the facility because he made this discovery.

#Raiders DE Chandler Jones has made some disturbing allegations on social media while attempting to explain why the team has deactivated him the past 2 games. This doesn’t look good.https://t.co/p7TNyZ1AJU pic.twitter.com/9NnFCz0iWn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2023

Days later, he returned to social media to claim he was sent to a mental hospital against his will.

#Raiders Pass-Rusher Chandler Jones wrote on social media that he was taken to a mental hospital “Against” his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department last week. He said that his brothers bring him food to eat and clothes. Jones also said he’s losing $1 million dollars for every… https://t.co/Vl7O2D1j3a pic.twitter.com/Sggm9aPKxO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023

That all led to Thursday’s live stream. In addition to the stream, Jones against posting several tweets claiming he would “expose” Raiders owner Mark Davis. He also posted a screenshot of the official account of the NFLPA reaching out and encouraging him to contact the director of player wellness. That advice was not heeded.

#Raiders DE Chandler Jones wrote: “Get McDaniels the f**k outta Las Vegas”, among other things in a barrage of tweets this morning. He also spoke about “Exposing” owner Mark Davis, told them not to send people to his “spot or they don’t report back.” He also shared a… https://t.co/vw4e27EWVy pic.twitter.com/QVnZX0lSgB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2023

