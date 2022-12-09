LeBron Calls Himself ‘Woke,’ Wants To Hold Media ‘Accountable’ For Not Asking About Jerry Jones

NBA star LeBron James called himself woke and explained why he criticized the media for their lack of questions surrounding Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ controversy.

The Washington Post published a story about Jones, 80, that contained a picture of him at a high school in Arkansas when he was 15 years old. Jones stood behind a group of young White kids who barred a small group of Black students from entering the building.

Lebron called out the media at his presser when no one asked his thoughts about the leaked picture of Jones, who owns a team in that other sport of course.

“I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo, but when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask questions about that,” King James said.

LeBron’s HBO show, The Shop, hosted an alternate broadcast on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. James’ co-host Paul Rivera asked him about the exchange between himself and the media.

“What prompted the moment?” Rivera asked. “Why did you feel that was the right moment to get that off your chest and ask that question?”

“Just accountability, man,” LeBron answered. “The media’s so quick to hold us, athletes, especially us black athletes, always holding us accountable .”

James began to list the ways the media held athletes accountable.

“We can’t make mistakes,” James added. “We can’t do this. They want to bring up everything.”

He explained that he wanted to turn the tables on the media and hold them to a higher standard.

“I want to hold the media accountable,” King James continued. “The fact that they didn’t ask any one of us.”

“I’m just holding them accountable; let them know I see,” LeBron explained. “I am definitely woke, that’s for sure.”

Watch above via The Shop on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

