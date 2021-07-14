LeBron James Feverishly Coaches His Son Bronny From Home: ‘A Foul?! What the F*CK’

Despite regularly displaying himself as an involved parent when it comes to youth sports, LeBron James has been repeatedly criticized for antics at basketball games featuring his son.

But even when the four-time NBA champion can’t make it to a high school game in person, he watches Bronny James with equal passion. Tuesday night, LeBron caught Bronny’s game from a TV at home, but he feverishly coached like he was standing on the sideline.

Throughout the coaching clinic, LeBron was being filmed by his wife, Savannah Brinson, who posted the video on her Instagram.

“Handle the pressure. Oh my God. Knock it down Bronny!” James yelled at the TV before encouraging his son to take a charge at the other end of the floor.

“Box out. Oh my God! They called a foul? They called a FOUL?! What the f*ck?” the NBA superstar added.

Sixteen year old Bronny plays for Sierra Canyon, where he’s currently considered a top-50 high school prospect in the 2023 class of national rankings. With his son seemingly destined for a career in the NBA, 36-year-old LeBron has expressed hope that he’ll stick around long enough to play with Bronny at the pro-level.

